B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CAO Howard Weitzman Sells 10,973 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $810,465.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Howard Weitzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $336,035.40.

RILY opened at $71.14 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 67,359 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

