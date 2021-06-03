B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.21. B2Gold shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 2,942,876 shares changing hands.

BTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on B2Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4603719 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

