Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Capitalization Reaches $158.71 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.71 or 0.00044273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $158.71 million and approximately $41.57 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.69 or 0.00989910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.05 or 0.09361802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052408 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,496,032 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

