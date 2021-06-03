BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.30

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 43710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 72.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,007,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

