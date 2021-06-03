Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 362,437 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of Ball worth $202,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ball by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 37,245 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ball by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ball by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Ball by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

