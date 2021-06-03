Banano (BAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $479,921.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $479,921.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00070642 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00286993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00082120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022955 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,997 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,479,274 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.