Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.66. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 172 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on BBAR shares. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $749.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

