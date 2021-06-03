Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $366.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

