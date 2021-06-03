Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKRIY. AlphaValue upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.