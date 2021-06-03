Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 812 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $598.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $576.14 billion, a PE ratio of 605.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.69 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $658.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

