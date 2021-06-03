Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,406,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.92. The stock has a market cap of $213.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,961. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

