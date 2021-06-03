Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Micron Technology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 202,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of MU opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.