Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 76,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 219.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 95,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 44.8% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 773,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,665,000 after purchasing an additional 239,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.