Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $440.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.97. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $447.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

