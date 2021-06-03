Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $28.76 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,398.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,295.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,109 shares of company stock worth $100,133,253. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

