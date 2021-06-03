Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.58 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $229.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

