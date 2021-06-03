Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,069,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $39,001,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $194.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

