Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $640.24 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $274.51 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $623.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

