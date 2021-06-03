Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,946 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,995 shares of company stock worth $2,082,733. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $141.12 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

