Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the quarter. Logitech International comprises about 2.1% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.24% of Logitech International worth $41,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Logitech International by 39.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 135,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Logitech International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 443,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.22. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $132.11.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

