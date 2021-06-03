Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $281.36 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.13. The stock has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

