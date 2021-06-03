Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 13,098 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chevron by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 176,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 45,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $107.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.