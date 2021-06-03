Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,681 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $228.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.