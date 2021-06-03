Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,279 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 91,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 81,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT opened at $107.32 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

