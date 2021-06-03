Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 31,034 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,034 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.15. The company has a market cap of $320.58 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.