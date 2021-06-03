Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 39,701 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,701 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

