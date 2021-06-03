Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 42,311 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,311 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

