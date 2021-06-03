Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 20,359 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 35,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $107.65. 238,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,791. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.