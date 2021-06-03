Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $23,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $545.69. 2,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $526.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.17 and a twelve month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

