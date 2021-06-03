Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,525,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.45. The stock had a trading volume of 66,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.92. The company has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

