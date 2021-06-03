Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,157 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.06. 45,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $384.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.