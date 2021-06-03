Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,905 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $87,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

TMO traded down $4.77 on Thursday, reaching $444.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,709. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.57 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.