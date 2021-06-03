Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 413,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,546 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $342,182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,668.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,166.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,355 shares of company stock worth $9,240,952. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.06. 123,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000,521. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 416.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

