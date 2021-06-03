Barclays Boosts British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 380

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLND. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 458.27 ($5.99).

Shares of LON BLND traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 516 ($6.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,657,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,492. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.64. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 517.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score bought 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Insiders purchased a total of 4,929 shares of company stock worth $2,553,135 in the last 90 days.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

