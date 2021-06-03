Base Protocol (BASE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $134,233.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00005264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $134,233.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 816,513 coins and its circulating supply is 571,890 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

