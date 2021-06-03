Basid Coin (BASID) Market Cap Tops $57.81 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $57.81 million and $1.36 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.01029354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.03 or 0.09365903 BTC.

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,542,726 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

