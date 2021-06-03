Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €52.25 ($61.47). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €51.47 ($60.55), with a volume of 2,657,054 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €54.08.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

