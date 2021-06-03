Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €109.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €109.00 ($128.24) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €93.47 ($109.96).

BMW stock traded up €1.29 ($1.52) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €90.30 ($106.24). 782,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €53.85 ($63.35) and a 1-year high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

