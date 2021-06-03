Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Director Peter Warner Davidson Sells 10,000 Shares

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,030.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BEEM opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.39. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.86 million and a PE ratio of -38.37.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

