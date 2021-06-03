Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Purchased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,515 shares during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond accounts for approximately 2.9% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 49.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $598,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $725,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

