Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,081,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,100,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.40% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $585,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,493,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,927,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 253,280 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

