Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,176.74 or 0.03036895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $84.73 million and $4.47 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00051555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00273526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

