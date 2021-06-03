Beer Money (BEER) Price Reaches $0.0071

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 38.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Beer Money has a total market cap of $214,107.01 and approximately $32,199.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

