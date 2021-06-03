Benchmark Initiates Coverage on WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

