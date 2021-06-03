Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

BNFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNFT opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.75 million, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.