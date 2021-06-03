Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSP Group stock remained flat at $$4.27 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59. SSP Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

