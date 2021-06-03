Beyond Air (XAIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Beyond Air to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

