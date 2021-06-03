Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001533 BTC on major exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $518,916.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00067949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.00312153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00230168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.01187739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.04 or 0.99720945 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,988,586 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.