BHPCoin (BHP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.17 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and $3.17 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00312696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00232952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.98 or 0.01190597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.10 or 0.99841853 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

