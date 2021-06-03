BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and approximately $26.00 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00066656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00311031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00233726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.14 or 0.01123058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,856.88 or 1.00003494 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032674 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

